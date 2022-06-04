iHeartRadio

Two-vehicle crash sends one person to hospital by air

One person has been transported by air ambulance to Toronto after a collision in Midland Saturday afternoon.

According to fire officials, the two-vehicle collision happened shortly after 1 p.m. on The Angela Schmidt Foster Road.

A female in her 30's was sent to Sunnybrook with what OPP has said are minor injuries. 

Road closures were in effect as crews cleaned up the scene.

The investigation into the cause is ongoing.

