Two vehicle fires in driveway investigated by Windsor police
CTV Windsor Multi-Skilled Journalist / Digital Lead
Melanie Borrelli
Windsor police are investigating after two vehicle fires in a driveway on Pierre Avenue.
Emergency crews responded to the incident in the 1200 block of Pierre Avenue around 3:20 a.m. on Tuesday.
A van and pickup truck showed heavy fire damage. The porch overhang on the nearby house also appeared to be damaged by the flames.
Police say the “matter is being actively investigated” and they hope to have more information as the investigation progresses.
Windsor fire officials also confirmed they responded to a vehicle fire at the location.
