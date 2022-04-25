Two-vehicle Hwy. 144 crash involving empty school bus

Ontario Provincial Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash on Highway 144 in Greater Sudbury involving an empty school bus early Monday morning.

It happened in the westbound lanes near Gordon Lake Road, between Chelmsford and Dowling, around 6:20 a.m. as a white passenger vehicle tried to pass the bus, OPP said in a news release.

"The vehicle lost control and collided with the side of the school bus," police said.

"No person had been injured in the collision and the highway remained open during the investigation."

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or make an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.