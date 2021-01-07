Three people were taken to hospital with serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash near Mapleton Township.

Police tweeted that officers were on scene of the serious collision just before 9:30 a.m. on Thursday.

According to police, the crash happened at the intersection of Wellington Road 8 and Wellington Road 9 in Palmerston. In a news release later that morning, officials said that two people had to be extricated from the wreckage and that three people suffered serious injuries.

Police also tweeted out photos from the scene that show two badly damaged vehicles. Both vehicles appear to have left the roadway and flipped onto their roofs.

An Ornge Air Ambulance was initially requested to attend, but the service confirmed to CTV News that it was later cancelled.

The intersection is closed as police investigate. It's not yet clear what caused the crash or whether any charges are expected.