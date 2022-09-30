Two vehicles go up in flames on Sutherland: WFPS

Winnipeg fire crews are cleaning up after two vehicles went up in flames in North Point Douglas Friday morning.

Firefighters responded to the 100 block of Sutherland Avenue just after 6:30 a.m.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found two vehicles fully engulfed in flames with the fire spreading to a nearby commercial building. Crews extinguished the vehicle fires and launched an offensive attack to put out the fire in the building.

No one was in the building at the time of the fire. One firefighter was treated on the scene for a minor injury, but did not require transport to hospital. No other injuries were reported.

Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire, no damage estimates are available.