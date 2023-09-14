iHeartRadio

Two vehicles left torched, one man arrested in St. Theresa Point First Nation


Two vehicles at the First Nation's Safety Officer's building in St. Theresa Point First Nation were left completely destroyed after one was set on fire on Sept. 13, 2023. (Source: Manitoba RCMP)

Two vehicles were left completely destroyed and one man has been arrested after a fire was set at the First Nation's Safety Officer's building.

RCMP said a fire was reported on Sept. 13, just after 6 a.m. in the parking lot of the building in St. Theresa Point First Nation.

RCMP were told one truck was set on fire and the flames spread to a second vehicle. Both were destroyed, while two snowmobiles and the building were also damaged.

Officers were able to identify a suspect. A 42-year-old man was later arrested and charged with two counts of arson and three counts of mischief.

He remains in custody.

12