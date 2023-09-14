Two vehicles left torched, one man arrested in St. Theresa Point First Nation

Two vehicles were left completely destroyed and one man has been arrested after a fire was set at the First Nation's Safety Officer's building.

RCMP said a fire was reported on Sept. 13, just after 6 a.m. in the parking lot of the building in St. Theresa Point First Nation.

RCMP were told one truck was set on fire and the flames spread to a second vehicle. Both were destroyed, while two snowmobiles and the building were also damaged.

Officers were able to identify a suspect. A 42-year-old man was later arrested and charged with two counts of arson and three counts of mischief.

He remains in custody.