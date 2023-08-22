Two vehicles reported stolen from downtown area

Windsor police are looking for the public’s help finding two vehicles that were stolen from the downtown area.

Police say a 2012 BMW 650 convertible with purple wrap was stolen from the 1600 block of Dufferin Place some time Monday.

A 2020 matte black Yamaha ZF6 motorcycle was also stolen from the 800 block of Bruce Avenue.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Windsor Police Service or Crime Stoppers.

