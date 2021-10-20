Two victims from southern Ont. identified in double fatal crash on Hwy. 144

Police have identified the two victims of the fiery fatal crash near Marina Road on Highway 144 in Greater Sudbury earlier this month.

William Tibbo, 64, and 70-year-old Sandra (Sandi) Tibbo from the community of Chesley in southern Ontario, west of Barrie, were killed in a crash between Onaping and Dowling on Oct. 7, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Wednesday morning. The two were travelling in a sport utility vehicle (SUV) when the crash happened and were pronounced deceased at the scene.

"Preliminary investigation indicated that the SUV was traveling northbound on Highway 144 and collided with a northbound pickup truck while passing. The SUV then collided with the southbound (commercial motor vehicle)," OPP said. "The SUV became engulfed in flames, which was later extinguished by Greater Sudbury Fire Service."

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

That area of Hwy. 144 was the subject of a protest in August of this year. Residents are concerned about the safety of that stretch of road and want the Ministry of Transportation to rebuild the road in the area to make it safer.

Protesters had the support of Nickel Belt MPP France Gelinas.

"Some of the (protest) signs will say ‘are you going to wait until one of the locals is seriously injured or died in an accident before you fix that stretch of road,’" Gelinas said in August. "They are afraid for themselves, for their families, for their children."

She also pointed out that there is no alternative road into Onaping Falls, meaning that when a collision closes down the road, many residents are stuck for hours waiting to get home.

"We know this is a dangerous stretch. We know how to fix it. Let’s give those people peace of mind, and every traveller – we’re talking thousands of people who travel 144 – let’s give them a safe highway," Gelinas said.

With files from Darren MacDonald, CTV News Northern Ontario Digital Content Producer