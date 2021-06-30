Two Walkerville streets get $4.6M in upgrades

The City of Windsor is spending $4.6 million to upgrade two streets in Walkerville.

Mayor Drew Dilkens and representatives of ENWIN Utilities and the Windsor Utilities Commission (WUC) announced the start of the investment to rebuild Ypres and Gladstone avenues on Wednesday.

Reconstruction of the two roads began by Sterling Ridge Group Inc. on June 9 and is expected to be completed by November 30.

“When the Ypres Avenue public works project is completed this November, it will conclude the final phase of the full reconstruction of this vital east-west collector road from Walker Road all the way to Howard Avenue,” said Dilkens. “It also paves the way for a proposed new bus route planned for Walkerville as part of the modernization and expansion of Windsor’s public transportation system as envisioned in our transit master plan.”

The project will add nearly two kilometres of new roads, sidewalks, streetlights and watermains.

The work includes the following:

Building a thicker, stronger asphalt road on Ypres Avenue, from Forest Avenue to Walker Road, in anticipation of a planned new east-west bus route that is expected to run along Ypres in the near future as part of the Transit Master Plan;

Installing new sidewalks on the north and south sides of Ypres;

Installing new LED street lights; and

Building a new road and replacing the watermain along Gladstone Avenue, from Tecumseh Road East to Ypres Avenue.

Ypres gets about 7,000 vehicles daily since it is a collector road that serves as one of the few uninterrupted links between Howard Avenue and Walker Road.

The project is in partnership with the Windsor Utilities Commission, which is paying the cost of replacing 1.2 kilometres of near century-old cast iron watermains on Ypres Avenue and another 750 metres on Gladstone Avenue.

“Over the past five years, WUC has invested approximately $74 million in watermain replacement projects across Windsor,” said Garry Rossi, vice president of Water Operations for ENWIN Utilities.

ENWIN, which manages WUC, has committed to replacing 18.9 kilometres of aging cast iron watermains across the Windsor in 2021 as part of the ongoing watermain renewal program to replace old cast iron watermains, including all publicly owned lead service pipes, by 2027.