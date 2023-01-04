Two wanted women turn themselves in at Chatham-Kent police headquarters

Chatham-Kent police have arrested two wanted women who turned themselves in at headquarters.

The women were wanted for separate incidents.

The first woman attended headquarters at 7:57 a.m. on Tuesday. She was wanted on several warrants for failing to attend court.

The 33-year-old Chatham woman was arrested and held pending a bail hearing.

In a separate case, a second woman went to headquarters at 10:12 a.m. She was wanted for failing to comply with a probation order, theft, and mischief.

The 28-year-old Chatham woman was arrested and released with conditions and a future court date of Feb. 13.