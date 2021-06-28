Two water rescues in Wellington County on Sunday

Fire crews were called to back to back water rescues in Wellington County on Sunday.

According to a tweet by Centre Wellington Fire Chief Jonathan Karn, crews used Zodiac boats to rescue swimmers at Belwood Lake and at the Elora Gorge.

One of the photos tweeted from the scene shows an unoccupied personal watercraft floating beside a rescue boat.

Karn said that each call required different equipment and skills in order to rescue the swimmers.

He reports that the rescue efforts were successful at both locations.

Back to back water rescue calls today for CW Fire. Different equip & skills used at each call, inflatable RIT Craft and rescue swimmers in the Elora Gorge & motorized zodiac boats used in Belwood Lake, successful outcomes at each location pic.twitter.com/Ai7YgZF6jh