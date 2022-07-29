Two watermain breaks in Barrie

More than 100 homes in Barrie are without water due to two watermain failures.

City of Barrie staff say 75 homes on Little Avenue and 35 houses on Murray Street will be without water until around 4 p.m. Friday, as a result of the watermain breaks.

City staff say there are no concerns with drinking water safety at either location.

Little Ave. is closed between Armstrong Boulevard and Huronia Road, while Murray Street is also closed. Access for local residents will remain open through the day.

Barrie Transit has detours on Route 1, detouring via Little Ave. to Bayview Drive to Big Bay Point Road to Welham Road in each direction.

Updates will be shared with local media and posted on the City of Barrie Facebook and Twitter accounts as well as online.