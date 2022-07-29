Two watermain breaks in Barrie
More than 100 homes in Barrie are without water due to two watermain failures.
City of Barrie staff say 75 homes on Little Avenue and 35 houses on Murray Street will be without water until around 4 p.m. Friday, as a result of the watermain breaks.
City staff say there are no concerns with drinking water safety at either location.
Little Ave. is closed between Armstrong Boulevard and Huronia Road, while Murray Street is also closed. Access for local residents will remain open through the day.
Barrie Transit has detours on Route 1, detouring via Little Ave. to Bayview Drive to Big Bay Point Road to Welham Road in each direction.
Updates will be shared with local media and posted on the City of Barrie Facebook and Twitter accounts as well as online.
-
Dairy police crackdown on the Merry Dairy and checking out Ottawa's most expensive home: Top five stories this weekCTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the top five stories on our website this week
-
Algoma Steel to commence idling operations in the SaultAlgoma Steel has rejected the final counter-proposal from United Steelworkers Local 2251, the union's negotiating team announced late Friday.
-
Driver crashes into Waterloo home, caught after fleeing scene: WRPSWaterloo regional police have charged a driver they say crashed into a Waterloo home and fled the area.
-
Police looking for three suspicious people who tried to break into Kitchener businessThree suspicious people are being sought by police after reportedly trying to break into a business in Kitchener.
-
Patrol stop catches drunk driver in Temiskaming ShoresA 28-year-old resident of Temiskaming Shores has been arrested following an early morning traffic stop Thursday.
-
Play On brings street hockey tournament back to CalgaryThe Play On Canada street hockey tournament returned to Calgary Saturday and organizers are hoping the event will entice people to get back outside and be active.
-
-
-
What’s open and closed this civic holiday Monday in Toronto?Some businesses and governmental services will be closed or running on modified hours this civic holiday Monday.