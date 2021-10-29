Two week countdown for unclaimed lottery ticket bought in Guelph

Lottery ticket buyers are being asked to check through pockets and drawers.

A LOTTO 6/49 prize worth $119,993 remains unclaimed, according to an OLG press release.

Officials said the ticket was sold in Guelph for the Saturday, November 2020 draw, and there are only two weeks left to clam the prize.

The winning numbers were 01 -02 - 13 – 30 – 35 – 38 – and bonus number 45.