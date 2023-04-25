Two-week process in May will remove scaffolding at Hurdman, Tunney's Pasture LRT stations

It will take the city of Ottawa until late May to remove the scaffolding at Tunney's Pasture and Hurdman LRT stations.

The scaffolding, which includes boards overhead, lights, and tarps, was installed at each station in 2019 as a temporary measure to provide protection from the elements for customers waiting on the bus platforms at the stations.

On March 1, council voted to direct staff to remove the scaffolding. Transit Services general manager Renée Amilcar said in a memo Tuesday that work to remove the scaffolding at Tunney's Pasture could start as early as May 1, but it would take about 14 days to complete. The work at Hurdman would start around May 11 and take 10 days.

"The work will take place overnight, between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. and will not result in impacts for customers at the stations," Amilcar wrote.

What will replace the scaffolding has yet to be determined. Amilcar said staff are preparing a proposal for possible permanent replacements at Hurdman and the south side of Tunney's Pasture, which will remain a bus stop after Stage 2 launches in the west end in 2026. Staff are also examining interim improved weather protection for the north-side bus platforms, she said.

"The proposal will be presented to the Transit Commission once it is complete, and in advance of the 2024 budget discussions," Amilcar wrote.