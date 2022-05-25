Two weeks left to claim $500,000 lottery ticket in Ottawa

A lottery ticket worth $500,000 that was sold in Ottawa nearly a year ago remains unclaimed and time is running out to claim it.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) says there are two weeks left to claim a Maxmillions prize from the June 8, 2021 Lotto Max draw.

The winning numbers were 04 – 06 – 13 – 25 – 37 – 41 – 47. The ticket sold in Ottawa split the $1 million prize with a second ticket.

OLG says, if it’s yours, fill in the back portion, sign it and contact OLG Customer Care at 1-800-387-0098.