Two weeks left to claim $500,000 lottery ticket in Ottawa
Staff
CTVNewsOttawa.ca
A lottery ticket worth $500,000 that was sold in Ottawa nearly a year ago remains unclaimed and time is running out to claim it.
The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) says there are two weeks left to claim a Maxmillions prize from the June 8, 2021 Lotto Max draw.
The winning numbers were 04 – 06 – 13 – 25 – 37 – 41 – 47. The ticket sold in Ottawa split the $1 million prize with a second ticket.
OLG says, if it’s yours, fill in the back portion, sign it and contact OLG Customer Care at 1-800-387-0098.
