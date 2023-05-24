Two Western University research projects receive Canada Brain Research Fund grants

Two Western University projects have received grants from the federal government for neuro science research.

A $1.46 million grant has been awarded to an interdisciplinary team at Schulich School of Medicine and Dentistry, led by neuroscientists Lisa Saksida and Tim Bussey.

The team will be working on Western’s Mouse Translation Research Accelerator Platform, a touchscreen-based open-source system used for evaluating cognitive functions such as memory, decision-making and attention in mouse models.

This research hopes to make strides in treating diseases like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.

“We have pioneered this unique touchscreen-based cognitive assessment system to fast-track the drug development process for neurodegenerative diseases. Our platform concentrates on the cognitive aspects of brain function that are directly impacted by neurodegenerative diseases but are rarely tested in mouse models in a way that is relevant to human patients,” said Saksida, Schulich Medicine & Dentistry professor and Tier 1 Canada Research Chair in translational cognitive neuroscience.

Another interdisciplinary team, led by Faculty of Education Professor and Canada Research Chair in neuroscience and learning disorders Emma Duerden, received a $1.3 million grant.

Their research is centred on functional near-infrared spectroscopy (fNIRS), an optical brain monitoring technique that relies on using near-infrared light to measure blood flow changes in the brain.

“For example, it can tell us about the brain regions that are impacted if you have brain injury or a stroke,” Duerden said.

Awarded through Brain Canada’s grant program, the projects are supported by Health Canada and cash is then matched by donors and partners.