Two wild animals are being treated for mange at a Sudbury-area animal rescue

An animal rescue group in the Sudbury-area is currently treating not only one, but two animals that were roaming around the city with mange. Officials with the Turtle Pond Wildlife Centre say both animals have a long recovery ahead.

Just four days ago, a coyote was brought to Turtle Pond Wildlife Centre, after being seen in a busy area in the city.

“This guy we’ve been trying to catch for a while now. He’s been spotted several times along Lasalle Boulevard and Notre Dame area,” said Gloria Morrissette, the founder of the centre.

“We did set a live trap for him and we were unsuccessful but then we got a call one night from a gentleman that lived in an apartment complex just down Lasalle and he sent me a photo of a coyote that was curled up next to the apartment building,”

“So, i went out and one of my vets met me there.”

She said once they arrived, they were able to get a hold of the coyote and instantly provide care to him.

“He had no fight left. When he came in, he was severely dehydrated. He didn’t urinate for us for three days,” So, that gives you an idea just how severe it was. We started off giving him a broth and he started eating that,” Morissette said.

“His limbs were terribly swollen, we treated him for the mange right away so that part was dealt with pretty quickly but because of the swelling and the secondary issues he’s still fighting.”

In addition to the coyote, the group also rescued a fox that caught mange but has now been treated and is recovering.

“He was in pretty bad way as well, he was shivering and his body temperature was quite low but he was not as severe as the coyote but he’s doing well,” said Morissette.

“His fur still needs to grow in, he had no fur on his tail when he came in and it’s starting to come in but we can’t release them until they have that nice full tail to keep themselves warm in the winter.”

Officials at the centre told CTV News they deal with mange all year round, but especially right now during mating season.

“It’s spread through contact. So, as long as there is an animal that has mange out there… it’s easily transmittable. It is mating season right now, so they do come into contact with each other more frequently than they may otherwise,” said Morissette.

The coyote will be in care for another six to eight weeks.