Two Windsor drivers busted after speeding nearly double the posted limit

Windsor police say two drivers were charged with stunt driving Wednesday night, both caught speeding nearly double the posted limit.

Police say the first driver was caught driving 94 km/h in a 50 km/h zone. The driver had their licence suspended as well as their vehicle “towed off into the sunset.”

The Windsor Police Service Traffic Unit also took a second vehicle off the road after the driver was caught driving 100 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.

Last night the driver of this vehicle was charged with stunt driving, had their licence suspended, and had their vehicle towed off into the sunset.

The WPS Traffic Unit also took a second driver/vehicle off the road for stunt driving after doing 100 km/hr in a 50 km/hr zone. pic.twitter.com/Ci3cbWPjnN