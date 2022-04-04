Two Windsor girls advance to Miss Teenage Canada pageant
CTV Windsor Multi-Skilled Journalist / Digital Lead
Melanie Borrelli
Two Windsor girls will be vying for the Miss Teenage Canada crown.
Aliya Jasey earned first runner up and Julia Kawala was second runner up at the at the Miss Teenage Ontario regional pageant in Toronto on Sunday.
Jasey, 16, is a Grade 10 student at St. Anne’s Cathoilic High School and Kawala, 17, is a Grade 12 student at Holy Names Catholic High School.
The girls will both head to the national Miss Teenage Canada pageant this summer.
-
Local organization set to bring emergency homeless shelter to YorktonA local group is repurposing the old Yorkton Friendship Centre to create a new emergency homeless shelter.
-
Bloody scene described by forensic investigators at murder trialThe jury in the second-degree murder trial of Robert Ashley Williams was shown disturbing images of the crime scene along Richmond Row in downtown London.
-
Ontario woman charged $280,000 extra for condo despite having signing contractPeople who bought units in an Ontario condominium development said they were shocked when the developer raised prices and demand more money despite them having signed contracts.
-
Crescent Heights homicide: police release photos of suspect vehicleCalgary police have released photos of the truck they believe was used in a deadly shooting in the community of Crescent Heights last week.
-
'People are panicking': Rising inflation causing anxiety for some Lethbridge consumersWith inflation in Canada now at a 30-year high of 5.7 per cent, many Canadians are finding their trips to the grocery store and gas pumps more expensive, and in Lethbridge some residents are even reaching out for additional help.
-
New residents have crawled into the Canadian Museum of NatureLive insects and arachnids have crawled into the Canadian Museum of Nature.
-
Break-ins at Junior Mustangs and London Beefeaters equipment trailers will set teams backIt’s being seen as a low blow to kids' organized sports in London, Ont. – pair of trailers containing equipment being used by the Junior Mustangs and London Beefeaters football teams were broken into.
-
Family of woman killed in N.S. mass shooting accuses commission of ignoring information about their loved oneThe union representing RCMP members is responding to the family of a woman killed in the Nova Scotia mass shooting after an allegation Heather O’Brien was still alive when police reached her.
-
Peregrine falcons return to CTV KitchenerPeregrine falcons have once again returned to CTV Kitchener! It's not known if the birds are part of the family of falcons that have previously nested in our tower.