Two Windsor, Ont. police officers charged after allegedly donating to Freedom Convoy

The Windsor Police Service confirms two constables and a civilian employee are facing disciplinary action after allegedly donating to Freedom Convoy fundraising efforts — a faction of which participated in the Ambassador Bridge blockade that shut down cross border traffic for a week in February.

Deputy Chief Frank Providenti tells CTV News Windsor cases against constables Brooke Fazekas and Jason Michael Brisco “have been initiated on misconduct charges and are currently before a hearing officer, as per the Police Services Act.”

The civilian staff member, who has not been named, will face one day of suspension without pay following an investigation by the service’s Professional Standards Branch.

The three were allegedly implicated by a leaked list of donors, following a hack of the GiveSendGo crowdfunding website used by the Freedom Convoy.

Acting Chief of Police Jason Bellaire said an investigation was launched when the list came out in late February.

“Once it was determined the threshold of when the donations to the blockades was very clearly criminal nature, once the donations were made after that point, that's when we elected to charge people,” Bellaire said in an interview with AM800’s The Morning Drive.

The acting chief said the Ambassador Bridge blockade “held our community hostage,” adding that allegedly donating to the cause goes against the oath officers take when they’re sworn in.

“It flies in the face of what their colleagues are trying to do 24 hours a day to keep our city safe,” Bellaire said.

“That said, it was a very divisive time I think globally, but also in our community and we have an ability to address these issues through the Police Services Act and provide the officers with an opportunity to take some accountability for their actions and then bring people back to work and move on is really what we want to do," added Bellaire.

The blockade of the Ambassador Bridge, which began on Feb. 7 and was cleared by police on Feb. 13 is said to have cost the City of Windsor $5.1-million — most of that in being policing costs.

“By choosing to support an illegal blockade at our country’s busiest border crossing, these members demonstrated a complete disregard for our city’s economy and reputation as well as for the safety of their own colleagues who were dealing with the volatile situation,” says Deputy Chief Providenti.

Providenti says Fazekas and Brisco will see the extent of their punishments determined by a police tribunal and hearing officer.

The pair is set to appear next at a Police Services Act hearing on Oct. 18 at 9:30 a.m.