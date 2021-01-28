Windsor police have charged two women after an investigation into the suspected trafficking of illicit drugs.

The Windsor Police Service Drugs and Guns (DIGS) Unit launched the investigation earlier this month.

During the course of the investigation, police identified a suspect and involved residence.

Police received judicial authorization to search the residence located on Marlin Court.

On Wednesday, with the assistance of the Emergency Services Unit (ESU), the search warrant was executed and a female suspect was found inside the residence.

Police say they arrested the suspect without incident and found she was in possession of illicit drugs.

Officers say they found another woman inside the residence with illicit drugs and a prohibited knife. She was arrested without incident.

A quantity of illicit drugs and currency was located and seized during a search of the residence.

Annette Stearry, 54, from Windsor, is charged with six counts of drug possession in relation to the trafficking of crack cocaine, methamphetamine, morphine, oxycodone, clonazepam and nitrazepam.

The second female, a 31-year-old female from Windsor, is facing charges including; possession for purpose the trafficking of cocaine, possession of a prohibited weapon and failing to comply with a release order. She was released on an undertaking with a future court date.