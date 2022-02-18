Two Windsor women charged with murder and aiding suicide in death of 79-year-old

Windsor police have charged two women with first-degree murder and aiding suicide after the death of a 79-year-old woman.

The Major Crime Unit is actively investigating a death that has been classified as a homicide.

In January of 2022, major crime investigators launched an investigation after receiving information that the death of a 79-year-old woman was a result of an assisted suicide.

Through investigation, two women were identified as being involved in the incident. Police say both suspects had a familial relationship with the victim.

On Thursday, Feb. 17, both suspects were located by police and were arrested without incident.

A 49-year-old Windsor woman is charged with:

First Degree Murder

Aid Suicide

A 23-year-old Windsor woman is charged with:

First Degree Murder

Aid Suicide

Police say the names of the charged persons and victim are not being released to protect the integrity of the investigation.

The Major Crime Unit continues to actively investigate this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service - Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.