Two Winnipeg authors nominated for Governor General Literary Awards

Two Winnipeg authors are finalists for the Governor General Literary Awards.

They are both being recognized for their work in 2020, as the awards had to be postponed due to the pandemic.

Colleen Nelson, who is a teacher, was nominated in the Young People's Literature—Text category for her book Harvey Holds His Own.

David A. Robertson was also nominated in the same category for his book The Barren Grounds.

For 2020, 70 books were nominated in 14 different categories.

Each finalist will receive $1,000 and the winner will be awarded $25,000, while the publisher for each winning book will be awarded $3,000.

The Governor General's Literary Awards were created back in 1939 and were designed to promote Canadian literature.

The winners will be announced later in the spring and then the regular schedule will resume with the 2021 finalists and winners being announced in the fall.