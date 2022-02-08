Two Winnipeg students calling for free menstrual products in school washrooms

A pair of high school students in the Louis Riel School Division is trying to make a change that will have lasting effects for years.

The students at College Jeanne-Sauve wrote letters to the school division asking for menstrual products to be made available in their school washrooms.

Chloe Crockford and Isabel O'Brien are both in Grade 10 and say the cost of the products is a barrier for some students which has forced them to miss school.

They are hoping pads and tampons are made available for those who need them in a stigma-free way.

"One of my solutions personally, was I discussed maybe doing a system like take one and put one back later," said O'Brien, "I thought it was a very, you know, communal way of doing things, especially when we don't have the proper funding to afford tampons and pads in school right now."

She added this would offer an extra safety net for all people, even those who can afford to buy products.

Crockford said the dialogue around the topic has been very positive with the school division.

"We've had meetings with the superintendent…it's been very positive and I think changes are being made," said Crockford.

Before looking into the problem, Crockford said she didn't realize people were having these struggles affording products and she was appalled to learn of the situation.

O'Brien added it was sad knowing that some people have to deal with this.

"They might be ashamed to even speak out and ask friends to borrow some stuff. It's sad. It's a right, it's a human right that people should be able to afford pads and tampons," said O'Brien.

The school division did tell CTV News that menstrual products are available for free at College Jeanne-Sauve, but the person would have to ask a student services teacher for them.