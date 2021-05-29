Two Winnipeggers in their 20s among three new COVID-19 deaths

Three more Manitobans have died from COVID-19, including two Winnipeg men in their 20s, according to health officials.

Announced in the Daily COVID-19 Bulletin on Saturday, two men in their 20s from Winnipeg died of the disease, one from the B.1.1.7 variant of concern first detected in the U.K.

A man in his 70s from the Prairie Mountain Health Region also died from the B.1.1.7 variant of concern.

The COVID-19 death toll in Manitoba now sits at 1,045

The province is also reporting 357 new infections, bringing the total to 50,499. Two cases were removed due to a data correction.

There are currently 4,635 active cases in Manitoba and 44,819 people have recovered.

The number of variant of concern cases climbed to 10,606, and are mostly made up of unspecified and the B.1.1.7 variants.

Manitoba’s five-day test-positivity rate is 12.4 per cent.

On Friday, 2,757 tests were completed, bringing the total to 764,440 since February 2020.

The province said no further COVID-19 data is available due to a technical problem. It said it would provide an update as soon as possible.