Two women arrested after downtown stabbing

A 20-year-old woman is recovering after being stabbed Thursday night in downtown Winnipeg.

Police say they got the call just before 11 p.m., when they responded to a hotel in the 300 block of Ellice Avenue.

When they arrived, officers found the victim suffering from serious injuries. She was rushed to hospital in stable condition.

Police tracked down two female suspects near Balmoral Street and Portage Avenue. Two knives were seized, and the two women were arrested without incident.

Investigators with the Major Crimes Unit believe that the victim and the two suspects were together at the hotel when an argument escalated to an assault.

A 29-year-old woman and a 26-year-old woman face assault and weapons-related charges.