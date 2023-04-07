Two women arrested on arrival in Canada after repatriation from Syria: lawyer

Two Canadian women who were just repatriated from Syria were arrested by the RCMP Thursday when they got off their flight in Montreal, their lawyer tells CTV News.

Lawyer Lawrence Greenspon says the Crown is seeking terrorist peace bonds that would involve the women being placed under strict conditions, but that they have not been criminally charged.

Under such a bond, reports The Canadian Press, a judge can order the defendants to enter an agreement that they could face prison time if they don't meet these conditions, which can include curfews and weapons prohibitions, among others.

The women will face bail hearings in the Greater Toronto Area Tuesday, April 11, where their families live.

They are among a group of 14 Canadians who were flown out of Syria in a U.S. military plane after being freed from the Al-Roj camp in northeastern Syria on Tuesday. Their journey took them to Germany before they were transferred onto a flight bound for Montreal.

The long-anticipated flight to Canada had been expected to bring more people home.

In January, Greenspon reached an agreement with the federal government to repatriate 19 Canadian women and children who had been part of a court action.

Greenspon says five Canadians didn't make it on the flight, including a single woman and a mother with three children. He said in an interview with CTV News that Global Affairs told him the group did not show up at the designated meeting point.

The flight was held for several hours, as officials mounted a search for them. Greenspon says he doesn't know if the women and children have been found.

The Canadians were among the many foreign nationals in Syrian camps run by Kurdish forces that reclaimed the region from the extremist Islamic State.

In a news release, the U.S. State Department said that more than 10,000 people are detained in the Al-Roj and Al-Hol camps in northeast Syria. Most of them are children.

A terrorism peace bond is not a criminal charge - but similar to a peace bond in domestic cases. There may be a curfew imposed, limit on who the individual can meet with, requirements for counselling, etc

When Kimberly Pohlman, another detainee was put on a peace bond last year

On the 5 Canadians who should have been on the plane but weren't. Lawrence Greenspon says the single woman, and mother of three children - did not show up at the meeting point. GAC searched and waited, but couldnt' find them, and plane took off after being held for several hours