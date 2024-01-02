Two women assaulted Jan. 1 at hotel in Timmins

Two women were taken to hospital early New Year’s morning following an assault at a hotel in Timmins.

“The Timmins Police Service responded to a disturbance in one of the hotel rooms where a female young person assaulted the two victims who were known to the suspect,” police said in a news release Tuesday.

“A weapon was used during the argument that escalated to the point of being physical.”

Responding police officers identified, located and arrested the 17-year-old female suspect at the scene.

She is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, weapons possession and carrying a concealed weapon.

The accused remains in police custody ahead of a bail hearing slated for Tuesday at the Ontario Court of Justice in Timmins.