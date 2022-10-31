Two women charged with murdering 88-year-old Ottawa woman
Staff
CTVNewsOttawa.ca
Ottawa police have charged two women with murdering an 88-year-old woman in the city's east end on Monday.
Officers were called to the home on Bowmount Street in Gloucester around 12:25 a.m. Kieu Lam, 88, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said late Monday afternoon that Chau Khanh Lam, 56, and Hue Ai Lam, 59, have both been charged with first-degree murder.
Police did not confirm whether or how the women are related, but neighbours told CTV News that two sisters lived in the house with their mother.
Mid-morning, a stretcher with a body was removed from the home. Investigators wearing protective suits were seen moving in and out of the home for most of the day.
The Ottawa Police Homicide Unit is investigating.
-
Contenders for Brooks-Medicine Hat legislature seat, including Premier Danielle Smith, debate educationThe five candidates looking to represent the provincial riding of Brooks-Medicine Hat squared-off for the first time Tuesday night.
-
Sudbury group dedicated to helping homeless opens new locationA Sudbury organization dedicated to helping the city’s most vulnerable has opened a new location. The Go-Give Project planned to open on Durham Street, but switched to a Larch Street location instead.
-
Why Russia's pullout from Ukraine grain deal will impact prices in CanadaRussia's recent pullout from a deal that allowed Ukraine to export grain will likely impact prices in Canada.
-
United Way and 669 Heat in Sudbury kick off furnace giveawayThe United Way Centraide North East Ontario and Northern Air & Mechanical Systems have launched a furnace giveaway contest.
-
'What are they trying to hide?': B.C.'s refusal to release hospital ejection data concerns advocateA month after they announced plans were underway to eject hundreds of hospital patients to make room for a potential wave of COVID-19 and influenza patients, British Columbia’s government is fighting to conceal how many have been sent away.
-
-
'The last thing they want to do is surrender their pets': Food drive supports Calgary veterans, and their animalsMany Calgary veterans rely heavily on the Veterans Association Food Bank to feed not only themselves, but the animals they hold dear to their hearts.
-
Shelter-in-place order lifted in Fort McMurray neighbourhoodResidents of a Fort McMurray neighbourhood are being asked to shelter in place.
-
Sudbury Wolves unveil 50th anniversary jerseyThe Sudbury Wolves unveiled a special jersey Tuesday to celebrate 50 years on the ice. Players were hard at work this summer designing the jersey with the 50th anniversary logo.