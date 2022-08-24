Two women charged with stunting in separate incidents Wednesday morning: HRP

Halifax Regional Police charged two people with stunting in separate incidents Wednesday morning.

Around 9:30 a.m., police clocked a vehicle driving 108 km/h in a 50 km/h zone on Highway 102 near Exit 0 in Halifax.

Officers pulled the 24-year-old woman over and charged her with stunting under the Motor Vehicle Act.

A couple hours later, around 11:10 a.m., police clocked a vehicle driving 133 km/h in an 80 km/h zone on Highway 111 near Exit 6 in Dartmouth.

An officer pulled the 36-year-old woman over and charged her with stunting.

Both women face a seven-day driving ban and their vehicles were seized and impounded.

A stunting charge is automatically laid when a driver is going more than 50 km/h over the speed limit. It carries a $2,422.50 fine and six points are assigned to the driver’s record.