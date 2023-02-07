Two women charged with Walmart theft: CKPS

Chatham-Kent police have charged two women with theft from a local Walmart.

Officers responded to the incident on St. Clair Street on at 7:41 p.m. on Monday.

Police say they received information two women left the store with a cart full of products and left the area in a vehicle.

Descriptions of the women and vehicle were provided to the police. The vehicle was last seen travelling north on St. Clair Street.

Police located the vehicle on McNaughton Avenue in Wallaceburg and conducted a traffic stop. Both women were arrested and transported to police headquarters, and the vehicle was towed.

A 34-year-old Chatham woman and a 37-year-old Chatham-Kent woman were charged with theft and possession of the stolen property. They were released with conditions and a future court date of March 6, 2023.