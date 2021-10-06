Two women die related to COVID-19 as Windsor-Essex adds 46 new cases
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 46 new cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths on Wednesday.
WECHU says two women have died related to the virus - one in her 50s and the other in her 60s. Both were from the community.
The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region has reached 458 people.
Windsor Regional Hospital is reporting 14 people with COVID in hospital – 11 are unvaccinated and three are fully vaccinated. There are six people in the WRH ICU - four are unvaccinated and two are fully vaccinated.
According to the Erie Shores Healthcare website, there are three unvaccinated COVID patients in hospital and one patient who is partially/fully vaccinated.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 19,899 confirmed cases of the virus, including 19,181 people who have recovered.
The health unit says 260 cases are currently active - 156 variants of concern (VOC) cases are active and 104 non-VOC are active.
BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES:
- 23 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
- 9 cases are community acquired
- 3 cases are outbreak related
- 11 cases are still under investigation
OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX:
- 15 workplaces
- 2 long-term care or retirement homes
- 2 community outbreaks
- 5 school outbreaks
WINDSOR-ESSEX RESIDENTS VACCINATED:
- 317,658 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
- 296,598 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine
- 4,130 WEC residents have received a 3rd dose/booster shot of a vaccine. Please note: Third Doses of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine are available for select vulnerable populations. Further information is available at https://www.wechu.org/cv/clinics#third-dose.
- A total of 618,386 doses have been administered to WEC residents
- 83.7% of WEC residents 12+ have received at least 1 dose
- 78.2% of WEC residents 12+ are fully vaccinated