Two women die related to COVID-19 as Windsor-Essex adds 46 new cases

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 46 new cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths on Wednesday.

WECHU says two women have died related to the virus - one in her 50s and the other in her 60s. Both were from the community.

The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region has reached 458 people.

Windsor Regional Hospital is reporting 14 people with COVID in hospital – 11 are unvaccinated and three are fully vaccinated. There are six people in the WRH ICU - four are unvaccinated and two are fully vaccinated.

According to the Erie Shores Healthcare website, there are three unvaccinated COVID patients in hospital and one patient who is partially/fully vaccinated.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 19,899 confirmed cases of the virus, including 19,181 people who have recovered.

The health unit says 260 cases are currently active - 156 variants of concern (VOC) cases are active and 104 non-VOC are active.

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES:

23 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

9 cases are community acquired

3 cases are outbreak related

11 cases are still under investigation

OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX:

15 workplaces

2 long-term care or retirement homes

2 community outbreaks

5 school outbreaks

WINDSOR-ESSEX RESIDENTS VACCINATED: