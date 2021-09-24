Two women from London Ont. involved in weapons investigation

Police were contacted Thursday afternoon, after two women who visited an acquaintance on Gramercy Park Place allegedly used a stun gun as they kicked down the door of the residence.

The 43-year-old and 48-year-old suspects from London were arrested without incident.

There were no injuries reported.

Both were charged with mischief under $5,000 and possession of a weapon.

The accused are scheduled to appear in court on in December.