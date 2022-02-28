Two women hospitalized following shooting at Winnipeg apartment building

Two women were hospitalized following a shooting in the city’s Centennial neighbourhood on Monday morning.

Officers were called to an apartment building in the 500 block of Elgin Avenue at 4:45 a.m. When they arrived at the scene, they saw windows of the building’s vestibule were shot out, and a blood trail could be seen heading to a suite.

Police found two women injured inside the suite; one was shot in the upper body and was taken to hospital in critical condition. The other woman was taken to hospital in unstable condition.

Both victims are now stable, police said.

Officers said the two women reported they were shot at while standing in front of the building waiting for the door to open. Police said the suspect appeared to be a man who was not known to the two women, and he ran west from the scene.

The Major Crimes Unit is investigating. Anyone with information can call police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.