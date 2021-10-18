Two women in hospital with gunshot wounds following Vaughan shooting

Two women are in hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a shooting in Vaughan early Monday morning.

Police say that officers were first dispatched to the area of Langstaff Road and Silmar Drive at around 3:40 a.m. for a report of shots fired.

Once they arrived on scene they located a vehicle with a bullet hole in its door, as well as several shell casings but no victims.

Officers then located another related scene at a plaza about 800 metres down the road at Valeria Boulevard.

No victims were located there either but police subsequently found two women suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds at Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear.

“Officers are appealing to any witnesses who may have been in the area at the time who have not yet spoken to police to please come forward. Investigators are also seeking any video surveillance from the area or anyone that may have captured dashcam video on the roadways,” York Regional Police said in a news release.