Two women in hospital with gunshot wounds following Vaughan shooting
Two women are in hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a shooting in Vaughan early Monday morning.
Police say that officers were first dispatched to the area of Langstaff Road and Silmar Drive at around 3:40 a.m. for a report of shots fired.
Once they arrived on scene they located a vehicle with a bullet hole in its door, as well as several shell casings but no victims.
Officers then located another related scene at a plaza about 800 metres down the road at Valeria Boulevard.
No victims were located there either but police subsequently found two women suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds at Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear.
“Officers are appealing to any witnesses who may have been in the area at the time who have not yet spoken to police to please come forward. Investigators are also seeking any video surveillance from the area or anyone that may have captured dashcam video on the roadways,” York Regional Police said in a news release.
-
Warrant issued in fatal downtown Calgary shootingA Calgary man is now wanted on a warrant for second-degree murder in the shooting death of a basketball player and coach outside a downtown nightclub earlier this month.
-
Experts caution numbers of fully-vaccinated in hospital present 'skewed' version of realityExperts say to understand what the numbers actually mean about your risk of a breakthrough case that lands you in hospital, you have to look at rates within the population, rather than the raw data.
-
Seven-year-old child dies after being trapped under large log near Southampton, N.S.A seven-year-old child has died while out on a walk with his mother on a logging road in Nova Scotia's Cumberland County.
-
Election 2021: Calgary city council results by wardMonday is more than a mayoral race. There are also 14 council seats up for grabs, including nine that will see new council members elected, (plus a new mayor). Here's a rundown on the results as they roll in:
-
Advocates call for regulations to end food waste in CanadaAs national waste reduction week kicks off, Second Harvest is calling for a bigger commitment to help end food waste.
-
Alberta's Tanner 'The Bulldozer' Boser to fight on December UFC cardAlberta heavyweight Tanner (The Bulldozer) Boser will face Russian Sergei Pavlovich on a televised UFC Fight card on Dec. 4.
-
Convicted sex offender considered high risk to reoffend to live in Winnipeg: PoliceWinnipeg police say a convicted sex offender considered a high risk to re-offend against women and girls is being released and is expected to live in Winnipeg.
-
Nearly 50 schools on outbreak status in AlbertaDozens of schools are reporting COVID outbreaks in Alberta while nearly 700 provincial schools are on a COVID-19 alert.
-
Drone program for delivering medical supplies to remote B.C. First Nation takes flightA new drone delivery project is officially underway in a remote Northern B.C. First Nation.