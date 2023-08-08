Two women injured after being struck by driver in Regina
Two women in Regina are facing serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle Monday night.
On Aug. 7, at around 9 p.m. police responded after two people were reported to be lying in the street after being hit by a vehicle at College Avenue and Cornwall Street.
Officers found two women at the scene with significant injuries, a Regina police news release read.
The driver had stayed at the scene of the collision.
The two women were taken to hospital by EMS and treated for “serious but non life-threatening injuries.”
Forensic investigation and collision investigators with Regina police were called to the scene soon after.
Police determined that the 20-year-old man who was driving the vehicle was travelling in the rain without his windshield wipers functioning.
The man had driven through a red light and hit the two women.
He was arrested by Regina police and charged with two counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm.
