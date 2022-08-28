Two women killed in Toronto daylight stabbing identified by police
Toronto police have identified two women fatally stabbed in North York Friday.
The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. near Bathurst Street and Ellerslie Avenue, which is between Finch and Sheppard avenues.
According to police, a 46-year-old man, later identified as Godfrey Sig-Od, of Toronto, was involved in an altercation with two women.
Officers arrived to find two female victims with life-threatening injuries.
Despite life-saving measures, they were both pronounced dead at the scene.
On Sunday, police identified the two victims as 44-year-old Elvie Sig-Od and 20-year-old Angelica Sig-Od, both of Toronto.
Godfrey Sig-Od was arrested on the scene and has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder.
He appeared in court on Aug. 27.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact Toronto Police at 416-808-7400, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or at www.222tips.com.
-
Weekend ER visits drop in Moncton and Saint John after warningNew Brunswick’s Horizon Health Network says its emergency departments in Saint John and Moncton saw a drop in registrations this past weekend, following a warning for people to stay away unless it was life-or-death.
-
Man proposes one year after lifesaving heart transplantWith his new transplanted heart beating to the rhythm of love, Tyler Montgomery, 33, proposed to his girlfriend Keverly Pike at University Hospital, one year after a lifesaving operation.
-
Winnipeg councillor wants different approach to dealing with garbage in parksA Winnipeg city councillor wants the city to trash its current garbage bin strategy and focus on redistributing existing bins and educating the public.
-
RPS seeks public assistance with investigation into theft of guns and RCMP equipmentRegina police are asking for public assistance in an investigation into the theft of two firearms as well as numerous RCMP issued equipment and clothing, which took place over the weekend.
-
'They're really worried right now': Concerns rise as students aged 5-11 head back to school without access to boostersConcerns among parents and staff are rising as the first day of school approaches with some students unable to receive a booster shot.
-
Concerns about Labour Day travel after hours-long waits at YVROn the heels of a weekend of lengthy, frustrating delays at Vancouver International Airport, people with Labour Day travel plans are being told to arrive hours early for their flights.
-
Calgary parents, students prepare for back to schoolIf you ask Torin, who was begrudgingly tagging along for back-to-school shopping on Monday, how he feels about heading into a classroom in just a few days, his answer is short.
-
Father of 10-year-old killed in Lethbridge crosswalk testifiesThe father of 10-year-old Charles McIntyre took the stand in a Lethbridge courtroom on Monday, on the first day of the careless driving trial in the death of his son.
-
Council votes to support Edmonton Ski Club lodge modernization projectThe Edmonton Ski Club's old lodge in Gallagher Park will be demolished using city funds.