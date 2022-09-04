Two women officiate same OHL game for first time in league history

Hockey fans in Guelph saw history made at the Sleeman Centre on Saturday night.

Two women worked on the officiating team for the first time in league history during the pre-season matchup between the Guelph Storm and Mississauga Steelheads.

Elmira's Marlowe Schott worked as a linesperson while London's Hillary Brennan took over as referee.

"It's really special to be skating locally," said Schott. "We have a lot of local talent as well and a lot of people who have reached out to develop female officials just like anyone else.

"I hope we can be looked at as not just the best female officials, but in a group of the best officials overall."

The crew was kept busy and ended up dishing out 12 penalty minutes.

"There's definitely pressure that comes with it, but you have to just remember to ref your game," said Brennan. "We'r eall here for a reason. We all have skills and talent that have gotten us to this step. Just remembering that and going out there and making sure that you have a good time.

"I'm just excited to get out there and do another one."

During the Storm and Steelheads matchup in Mississauga on Friday, Lacey Senuk became the first woman to referee an OHL game.

"Growing up, it was always a dream," said Brennan. "I remember going out and watching the London Knights, Guelph, all of those teams, and it's great to finally be a part of that and making way for other ladies and female officials."

Port Perry's Kirsten Welsh was the first female OHL official when she worked the lines in September of last year, also in a pre-season matchup between Guelph and Mississauga.

She made her regular season debut at The Aud when the Kitchener Rangers hosted the Owen Sound Attack.

"Just to get the privlege to see the impact that this is going to have across the hockey community moving forward, that's the only thing I could really ask for," said Welsh.

A few days before the Storm and Steelheads matchup, the Hamilton Bulldogs hired olympic gold medalist Laura Fortino, making her the OHL's first female assistant coach.

"For me, the first word that comes to my mind, and I've been saying it for the past couple days, is humbled," said Fortino. "This is such an incredible opportunity. It's so special to me."