Two women, one man charged in string of Halifax break-and-enters

Two women and a man are facing charges related to four break-and-enters in Halifax last weekend.

On Nov. 4 around 11 p.m., Halifax Regional Police officers responded to a report of a break-and-enter in progress at the Fresh Prints Clothing Store on Agricola Street.

According to police, the suspects broke into the store, stole merchandise and fled the area in a vehicle.

Investigators learned the vehicle had been stolen from a home on Charles Street earlier that evening. The residence was also broken into and items were stolen.

Two hours after the Agricola Street theft, police received a report of another break-and-enter in progress at a residence on North Street. Police say a man broke into the home, threatened the resident when they confronted him, and then fled the scene with stolen property.

On Nov. 5 around 3 a.m., Halifax Regional Police were called to a break-and-enter in progress at Tarek’s Café on Robie Street. Police say the suspect broke into the business and stole property before fleeing the scene.

A short time later, officers found the stolen vehicle in a parking lot on Glebe Street. Police say stolen items were found inside the vehicle and two women and a man were arrested at the scene without incident.

The three people were scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court Monday.

Glen William Paulette, 31, is facing charges of:

theft of a motor vehicle

break and enter (four counts)

breach of probation (four counts)

breach of a court order

Jessica Marie Crawford, 31, is facing charges of:

possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

breach of a court order

Dawn Charmaine Beals, 53, is facing a single charge of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.