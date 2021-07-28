Two women seriously injured, man charged in Barrie attack
Two women were seriously injured after being attacked at a north Barrie residence Monday night, police have confirmed.
Officers were called to the home in the Steel Street and Johnson Street area around 11 p.m. for an assault in progress.
Barrie police spokesperson Jennett Mays tells CTV News a 30-year-old Hamilton woman and a 26-year-old Barrie woman were taken to hospital with serious injuries sustained during the attack.
A 31-year-old Barrie man was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Police arrested and charged the man with two counts of aggravated assault, mischief under $5,000, possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes and break and enter.
Mays said the victims and the suspect knew each other.
The accused is currently being held for a bail hearing.
