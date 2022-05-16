Two women taken to hospital after car crashes into Elora post office

A driver and a pedestrian were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Monday, after a car collided with the Elora post office.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. in a parking area, OPP Const. Josh Cunningham said in the email.

The pedestrian, a 67-year-old woman, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by the vehicle, Cunningham said.

The driver, an 87-year-old woman, was transported to hospital as a precaution.

Both women are local.

Cunningham said there was no damage to the building and investigators are working to determine the cause of the collision.

#WellingtonOPP responded to a collision at the #Elora postoffice today at 2:30pm. @CentrWellington #FireRescue & @GWParamedic treated and transported a pedestrian & the driver to the hospital with non-lifethreatening injuries. Investigation ongoing^JC @wellingtncounty pic.twitter.com/bCO8xYqjsk