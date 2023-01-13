Two women try to steal man’s dog while out walking: police
Winnipeg police are looking for two suspects after receiving reports that they tried to steal a man’s dog on Thursday.
Police said a man in his 50s was walking his dog in the Spence neighbourhood around 6 a.m. when he was approached by two women near McMicken Street and Sargent Avenue.
Police said the women asked the man what time it was and if they could pet his dog.
The man said no, at which point police said one of the women grabbed the dog’s leash out of the man’s hand and threatened him with bear spray.
Police said the man punched the woman and ran from the area. The two women also ran from the scene.
Investigators are now looking for the two women. The first is described as in her 30s, Indigenous, with a medium to large build. She was wearing a three-quarter length jacket and dark hair tied back.
The other woman is also believed to be in her 30s with a medium build and was smoking a cigarette.
Police advise people to follow crime prevention strategies, such as walking with another person, walking in a well-lit area with lots of people and carrying a personal alarm device.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
-
RCMP investigate homicide in northern SaskatchewanSaskatchewan RCMP are investigating following a man’s death in Pelican Narrows.
-
Firing of B.C. cop who lied about 2015 crash upheld in Federal CourtA Federal Court judge has upheld the firing of a B.C. RCMP officer who crashed his vehicle then lied about the accident for weeks.
-
Fan taken to hospital in critical condition after 'medical emergency' during Toronto Marlies gameThe Toronto Marlies game against the Manitoba Moose Friday night has been suspended after a fan “experienced a medical emergency in between the first and second periods.”
-
This is how to protect yourself from real estate title fraud, experts sayThere have been two incidents this month of homeowners coming back from a trip to find their house has been sold or listed on the market without their consent.
-
Report details plans for long-awaited Granville Street renewal projectA new report details the long-awaited plans to revitalize Vancouver's Granville Entertainment District.
-
Top OJHL players past and present playing on Collingwood ice this weekendSome of the best players in the OJHL, past and present, are hitting the ice in Collingwood for a weekend celebration of Canada's game.
-
Vancouver cat café gets another chance to stay in business thanks to community's generosityLast week, Catoro Café, which allows customers to play with rescued cats and offers adoption services, announced it might have to close its doors due to financial struggles caused by the pandemic and rising costs for products.
-
Doctor-controlled robot to perform orthopedic surgeries in Dartmouth, N.S.A smart robotics system could be the future of what surgery looks like and it’s already hard at work at Dartmouth General Hospital.
-
Fight to preserve 'vitally important' federal farmland from developments goes to public hearingA fight is on to try and protect federally-owned farmland in B.C.'s Lower Mainland from being sold to developers.