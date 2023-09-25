iHeartRadio

Two workers injured in industrial workplace accident


Essex-Windsor EMS in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, May 27, 2022. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

The Ministry of Labour is investigating an incident at Amico Infrastructures Inc. in Windsor.

It was reported that two workers were struck by a piece of equipment and taken to the hospital for non-critical injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

No further information is available at this time.

