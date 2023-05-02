Two Yarmouth, N.S., men charged after home invasion: RCMP
Two men are facing charges after a home invasion that occurred Sunday in Yarmouth, N.S.
Police say two masked men forced their way into an apartment on Green Street around 5 a.m.
A man who lived in the home was assaulted by one of the masked men, which caused minor injuries.
According to police, the two men were known to the residents of the home.
At 11:30 p.m., officers went to a second apartment building on Green Street and arrested two people in relation to the home invasion and assault.
Carson Sisco, 21, has been charged with:
- two counts of breaking and entering with intent
- disguise with intent
Damon Shae Rees, 28, has been charged with:
- assault
- two counts of breaking and entering with intent
- disguise with intent
- failure to comply with a release order
Sisco was released on conditions and is set to appear in Yarmouth provincial court on June 19. Meanwhile, Rees was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.
