Two year death investigation leads to charges

Strathroy-Caradoc police have laid charges of manslaughter and causing death by criminal negligence.

According to a statement by police, officers have been investigating the sudden death of a 49-year-old man since July 2020.

A post-mortem exam determined the cause of death to be a fentanyl overdose.

Police have since identified the person who allegedly provided the deceased with the legal drug and have now charged a 29-year-old man.

The accused is scheduled to appear before court in February.