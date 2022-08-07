Two-year-old child found safe in Regina, Amber Alert ends
A two-year-old child from Regina has been found, following an alleged abduction and Amber Alert.
The two-year-old boy and his 36-year-old mother were found safe in Regina at approximately 6:00 p.m. Sunday evening.
The 36-year-old woman was taken into custody without incident, according to a Regina Police Service (RPS) news release.
An Amber Alert was issued for the two-year-old child around 3 p.m. on Sunday. The alert was cancelled at around 7 p.m.
RPS officers were originally dispatched to a residence on the 1100 block of 13th Avenue around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.
Police received a report that a woman was allegedly trying to remove her biological son, whom she did not have custody of.
When police arrived on scene both the mother and her child were gone.
RPS later learned that the duo appeared at the Regina General Hospital after the incident. However, they left the hospital on foot before RPS were able to respond.
-
Students struggle to find housing near universitiesMore rooms are available on university campuses this year but some students in Halifax are still struggling to find housing.
-
New film studio coming to the SaultA Toronto area developer and film producer has some big plans for a historic building in downtown Sault Ste. Marie.
-
Golfer wins new vehicle after hitting hole in oneA local golfer pulled off the shot of a lifetime when he hit the perfect shot to win a new truck.
-
Windsor researchers develop new nursing program to help prevent burnoutA team of University of Windsor researchers are designing a new program to help graduating nurses cope with the extreme stress in hospital settings.
-
Scavenger hunt: Canadian rock band hides free tickets around VancouverFans of the Arkells can score free tickets to the Canadian rock band's upcoming concert in downtown Vancouver – but they won't last long.
-
'I really like Cree': Day camps teach Indigenous languageThe Newo-Yotina Friendship Centre has launched a pair of day camps to teach an introduction to Cree and Saulteaux languages.
-
Trump says FBI is conducting search of his Mar-a-Lago estateFormer U.S. President Donald Trump said in a lengthy statement Monday that the FBI was conducting a search of his Mar-a-Lago estate and asserted that agents had broken open a safe.
-
This year's Kagawong History Day highlights major Canadian shipwreckAfter a two-year hiatus, Kagawong History Day returns Aug. 11 focusing on Canada’s Empress of Ireland shipwreck.
-
Waterloo region organization aiding Hockey Canada with sexual assault training workshopHockey Canada has turned to the Sexual Assault Support Centre of Waterloo Region (SASCWR) for help in training its athletes and staff to end sexual violence.