Two young boys were rescued by Woodstock Fire Department after falling through ice in Pittock Conservation area on Sunday.

Lisa Woods, Public Information coordinator Woostock Fire department says a call came in late Sunday morning, with reports that two young people had fallen through ice.

Woodstock emergency crews responded with water rescue training equipment.

WFD B shift got the call for 2 youth that fell through the ice ⁦@PittockCA⁩ and were quickly able to deploy their ice water rescue apparatus and bring them safely to Paramedics! ⁦@Woodstock_PS⁩ was also key in assisting in this rescue! #stayofftheice #thankyou pic.twitter.com/fBuG1bOSsC

One of the boys was able to get himself out of the water and onto ice where he was pulled onto shore by emergency crews.

The other boy was rescued from the water.

Woods says both boys were handed over to Oxford County Paramedics and transported to Woodstock General Hospital.

Woods says the whole rescue took about 15 minutes.

“They would remind you that it’s a very serious situation and that ice is not something to walk on or test your faith with, stay on the shore and stay safe,” Woods says.