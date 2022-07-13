Two young drivers clocked speeding on county road in Simcoe County
CTVNews.ca Barrie Digital Producer
Kim Phillips
Provincial police say two young drivers were stopped minutes apart for excessive speeding in Simcoe County.
OPP says an officer patrolling County Road 50 in Adjala-Tosorontio clocked a 22-year-old Alliston man travelling more than 60 km/h over the speed limit.
Minutes later, police say the officer's radar caught a 21-year-old Brampton woman driving 150 km/h through the same 80 km/h zone.
"These young drivers learned speeding doesn't save time," OPP posted to Twitter regarding the incidents.
Both drivers would have received an automatic stunt driving charge, which comes with a licence suspension and vehicle impoundment.
-
Windsor councillor pushes for panhandling bylawA Windsor councillor is making the case to outlaw panhandling in business and tourism districts and residential areas, after receiving complaints from residents and business owners about the proliferation of panhandling in the city.
-
Beekeeper called in to remove around 15,000 bees from downtown signal lightA local beekeeper says a swarm of bees on an LRT signal light should be gone within the next 24 hours.
-
July supermoon: 'Buck moon' set to light up the night skyThe evening sky will offer Canadians a stunning view of the full moon tonight, one that will be visible to stargazers the world over.
-
Ben Andersen trades in BMX riding for saddle bronc at Stampede rodeoBen Andersen got off to a very good start in the saddle bronc Tuesday.
-
Alberta Health Services advises sun safety during Calgary StampedeWith a heat warning still in place for Calgary and surrounding areas, Alberta Health Services (AHS) is reminding visitors to The Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth to take it easy and take breaks in cooled areas indoors when they can.
-
'Heart of the action' for Celebration of Light fireworks moving locations this yearThe live music, food trucks and vendors at this year's Honda Celebration of Light fireworks festival are moving to a new location, organizers announced Wednesdays.
-
Staff at 2 B.C. prisons seize $340K worth of contraband in 3 daysStaff at two federal prisons in B.C.'s Fraser Valley recently made three significant seizures of contraband in three consecutive days.
-
Lawyer says ex-boyfriend to plead 'not guilty' in Elnaz Hajtamiri disappearance caseTalking with Mohamad Lilo's lawyer Philippe Grenier in Quebec Wednesday, he confirmed to CTV News that the accused is pleading not guilty.
-
Manitoba keeping same advice for second COVID-19 boosters as Ontario expands eligibilityThere are no changes to Manitoba’s COVID-19 public health advice Wednesday as Ontario expands second booster dose vaccine eligibility to all adults.