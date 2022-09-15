Two young girls support Terry Fox Run for very personal reasons

A year ago, Jorja Scott was a healthy and active teenager.

Today, she’s in the midst of 18 grueling chemotherapy treatments — and it all started with some knee pain late last year.

“I started getting a noticeable limp when I walked, so I came to my mom and said that we had to go to the hospital, and get it checked out,” says the 17-year-old from Kincardine, Ont.

What doctors found was osteosarcoma, the exact cancer that Terry Fox had. It’s the cancer that claimed Terry’s right leg, and ultimately his life. It has meant weeks of chemotherapy, and an now, an artificial knee replacement for Jorja.

“It’s amazing what he did when he was going through something like I am. I couldn’t even imagine. He’s such a good influence to look up to during this time,” she says alongside her mother, Jennifer.

Someone else who looks up to Terry Fox is Lilah Palmer from Hanover, Ont. She heard about his story in school at the age of three, and has been his youngest and biggest fan ever since, even dressing like him for school events and choosing him as the inspiration for her birthday cake on her fourth birthday.

“Because he’s my hero,” she says from her bedroom adorned in Terry Fox posters and books.

Lilah has been going door-to-door raising money for cancer research in Terry’s name this summer. She’s raised $1,200 so far, which she plans to present at Sunday’s Terry Fox Run in Hanover.

“Who are you doing this for, Lilah? For Terry and the people who are sick,” she says.

The Terry Fox Foundation has funded 1,300 cancer research projects by raising $850 million through Terry Fox Runs over the past 41 years.

Although she’ll be recovering from her chemo sessions, Jorja will be at Kincardine’s Terry Fox Run on Sunday, along with her legion of supporters who have raised over $12,000 towards cancer research, in her name.

“It’s a great way to get everyone together to celebrate something that’s not so good, but it’s good to have so much support,” says Jorja.

Lilah and Jorja don’t know each other, but are united by their admiration for the late 22-year-old Fox, who captured Canada’s heart over 40 years ago.

“Why do you like him, Lilah? Because he runs,” she says.

