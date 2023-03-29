iHeartRadio

Two young people arrested following report of possible stabbing in Barrie


Barrie police cruiser - File Image (Mike Arsalides/CTV News)

Two young people were arrested following reports of a possible stabbing in Barrie.

Police say officers received a call about a disturbance Tuesday night in the area of Prince William Way and Coronation Parkway.

Officers attended and determined no stabbing had occurred but did charge the two accused with assault.

Police have not released any further details.

